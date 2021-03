Nottingham High School basketball coach Chris Raba celebrated his 300th career win as a coach on March 3, when the Northstars beat Allentown High 61-60 in the CVC Pod A semifinal.

Nottingham went on to win the Pod A final over Robbinsville, 75-53, on March 6.

Raba coached at Hamilton High West for 10 years before retiring after the 2010-11 season. He returned to the sidelines in 2012 as Nottingham’s head coach.