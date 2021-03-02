The third biannual Hopewell Valley Parenting Conference is set to be held virtually via Zoom on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The conference will feature keynote speakers William R. Stixrud and Ned Johnson, co-authors of the national bestseller, The Self-Driven Child: The Science and Sense of Giving Your Kids More Control Over Their Lives!

Following the keynote, parents will have time to visit virtual exhibit spaces, then attend one 60-minute workshop of their choice. Workshops include “Building Emotional Resilience in Children,” Wired 24/7: How Technology is Affecting Kids Brains and Development,” “Letting Teens Drive the Bus” and “The Mental Health Burden of Covid-19: Strategies to Support Our Children.”

Immediately after the workshops, parents can return to virtual exhibit spaces, curated by local community organizations and designed to provide valuable community resources.

Conference registration will be open through March 15 on the Hopewell Valley Municipal Alliance website. Parents, guardians, caregivers in all communities are welcome to attend, and there will be no fee to attend this year.

The Hopewell Valley Parenting Conference is a partnership between the Hopewell Valley Municipal Alliance, the Hopewell Valley Regional School District and the Hopewell Valley Education Foundation.

Anyone who has questions about the conference can send email to hvparentingconference@gmail.com.