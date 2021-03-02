This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Friends of West Windsor Open Space. FOWWOS has contributed to the preservation of over 50 percent of West Windsor Township! Current FOWWOS Trustees Bob Murray and Alison Miller were founders in 1996. Their dedication to West Windsor in many roles as politicians and volunteers is astounding and also to be celebrated.

While conducting research of FOWWOS for our annual newsletter, I read hundreds of newspaper articles from 1996 through 2001.

In 2021, FOWWOS focuses on education and awareness of issues that affect natural spaces, such as reducing storm water runoff (water should soak into the ground where it falls), reducing pesticide and fertilizer use (killing pests also kills those that eat the pests), planting native species, diversifying ecosystems, and more.

We financially support projects for boy and girl scouts and the Dutch Neck School garden club. We also install benches and signs at local parks amd trails. Finally, FOWWOS is organizing a litter cleanup on March 20 at 10 a.m. (location to be determined).

Email joinfowwos@gmail.com to join our mailing list. Donations are accepted by check to FOWWOS, PO Box 73, West Windsor, NJ 08550. FOWWOS is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

Kristin Epstein

Epstein is president of FOWWOS