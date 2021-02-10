Details from the page:

“This registration is for Hopewell Valley residents only. Completing this form does not guarantee vaccination at a clinic within Hopewell Valley. Mercer County is the lead agency for distribution of limited vaccine supplies from the State and we are working collaboratively to secure doses for our residents.

Caretakers may complete this form on behalf of another person by providing their name and eligibility status, along with your phone number and email address. We will reach out when an appointment becomes available within Mercer County. Appointments are required at all vaccine locations. Walk-ins are not permitted.

All NJ residents should pre-register for the vaccine with the State at https://covidvaccine.nj.gov/. If you are currently eligible, that site will also allow you to make an appointment to receive the vaccine if available. If you have the opportunity to get vaccinated at an alternate location, we strongly encourage you to take the first such opportunity.”