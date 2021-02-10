The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature

Capital Health Medical Group, Capital Health’s network of more than 400 physicians and other clinicians who offer primary and specialty care, has opened a new primary care office in Pemberton Township to fill an important need for patients in eastern Burlington County and nearby communities in New Jersey.

Capital Health Primary Care – Browns Mills, located at 6 Earlin Avenue, Suite 240 in Browns Mills, New Jersey (in the medical office building on the Deborah Heart and Lung Center campus), is led by Dr. Eddie Akrout, a board certified family medicine physician who is available for appointments to provide check-ups, sick visits and preventive care for children and adults. The new office also accepts most insurances, including TRICARE.

“Having a skilled primary care provider on your side can be a powerful first line of defense against any health issue and have a huge positive impact on your overall well-being,” said Dr. Eddie Akrout, lead physician at Capital Health Primary Care – Browns Mills. “Our primary care network has seen significant growth throughout the region, and we’re excited to serve the communities in and around Pemberton Township and help families understand and maintain their good health.”

Dr. Eddie Akrout is board certified in family medicine and experienced in providing care for children, adolescents, and adults. After receiving his medical degree at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania, he completed his family medicine residency at Inspira Health Network in Vineland, New Jersey. Fluent in English and French, Dr. Akrout is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.

As part of Capital Health Medical Group, Capital Health Primary Care – Browns Mills offers easy access to experienced specialists and surgeons when necessary and the most advanced care in the region at nearby Capital Health hospitals when patients need it most – virtually everything they need to stay on the path to better health.

All Capital Health Medical Group offices use a shared electronic medical records system, which allows providers to access medical records on a secure network, making it convenient for patients to continue their care across the network of primary and specialty care providers. Patients can also manage their health easier using Capital Health Medical Group’s patient portal, which allows patients to conveniently access information about any of their office visits online.

Office hours at Capital Health Primary Care – Browns Mills are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Tuesday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.). To make an appointment, call 609.303.4560 or visit www.capitalhealth.org/brownsmills to learn more.