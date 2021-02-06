Lawrence High School senior Tolu Olajide recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Stonehill College next fall.

Olajide shared this year’s Charles J. “Fuzzy” Falzone Memorial Lineman of the Year award, presented by the 12th Man TD Club, with Robbinsville’s Aaden Butler.

“He is an offensive lineman,” Lawrence High football coach Rob Radice has said. “He loves being an offensive lineman. That’s what he is. He’s an offensive tackle. He just loves it. It’s like, ‘No I don’t want to be a running back, I just want to go block somebody.’”