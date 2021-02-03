Hamilton Township residents in need of assistance with utility, rent and mortgage payments would be helped by a new program announced by the township’s Department of Community and Economic Development.

The township is allocating more than $650,000 from its federal Community Development Block Grant CARES Fund towards its Mortgage and Rental Relief Assistance Program, said a news release.

Applications will be reviewed in coordination with Arm In Arm, a Trenton-based nonprofit agency that assists Mercer County residents with food, housing and job support.

The residential portion of the Mortgage and Rental Relief Program will allow for rental, mortgage or utility assistance to low and moderate income households that have had a substantial reduction in income or became unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency rental or mortgage assistance grant has a cap of $10,000 over a period of six months. All approved applicants will be reviewed at the three-month mark to evaluate whether they are still in need of assistance.

“Many Hamilton residents have experienced a significant disruption to their lives—both their health and economically,” said Mayor Jeff Martin. “This program goes a long way to ensure these residents do not fall behind on their rent, mortgage or utility and will allow them and their family to have a safe place to live.” .

He added: “I want to thank Fred Dumont, director of community and economic development, and his team for partnering with Arm In Arm so these funds get distributed as quickly as possible to those who need them.”

Dumont said the program will not only help township homeowners and renters, but also local landlords and financial institutions.

“It allows people to stay in their homes, allows the landlords to pay their taxes, and the banks to keep our residents employed,” Dumont said. “Coupled with our upcoming commercial mortgage and rental relief program, this is a big lift to our economy.”

Details on the business portion of the Mortgage & Rental Relief Program will be announced at a date in the near future. Individuals and businesses seeking to review the program requirements or to apply may do so by visiting HamiltonNJ.com/MortgageRentalRelief or arminarm.org/HTA.