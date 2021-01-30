A new restaurant offering an international array of food and beverages has opened its doors at the corner of Nassau and Olden streets.

Ficus Bon Vivant opened in January in the prominent corner location previously occupied by Despana, which closed its doors permanently while the state was in lockdown last spring.

The new restaurant is similar in organization to its predecessor, with a take-out and cafe operation on the ground floor and sit-down dining upstairs. Ficus is currently open for beverages and takeout in the ground floor portion of the restaurant, called Ficus Cafe, with eat-in dining expected to start in the spring in the space known as Ficus Above.

A note on its menu explains, “Our experienced culinary team uses a variety of spices and garnishes to reimagine classic dishes, from beef stews and prosciutto sandwiches to salmon bowls and quinoa salads. Mediterranean, East Asian, and European ingredients and flavors combine to create unique dishes on our evolving menu.”

Food options include “lifestyle bowls,” chicken kale and salmon farro salads, and prosciutto and chicken sandwiches. The bowls show the restaurant’s international influences,with options such as shrimp Vera Cruz, with crispy shrimp in a tomato-based sauce with capers, olives, and peppers served over jasmine rice, and butter chicken, in a cream-based sauce with tomatoes, ginger, onions, and spices also served over rice.

But the cafe menu is largely devoted to beverages, including an extensive selection of “tea-tails.” There are more than a dozen choices of both hot and cold tea-based drinks, including bubble tea, milk tea, tea-based lattes, and classic tea choices including black, green, oolong, jasmine, ginger, hibiscus, and more.

The cafe also offers a range of coffee and espresso-based drinks, breakfast pastries such as croissants and cinnamon buns, and side dishes including sweet potato fries, chia pudding, and roasted carrots.

“Ficus Bon Vivant was founded by a team of like-minded foodies; a group of friends who have always liked to eat, drink, and create amazing food together,” the website says. “Freshness and creativity are our favorite ingredients.”

Ficus Bon Vivant, 235 Nassau Street, Unit A. Open Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 609-917-2656.