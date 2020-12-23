One of the nation’s largest cannabis dispensaries is coming to Bordentown.

Curaleaf received final approval from the township planning board in early fall. The Bordentown location will be the company’s second in the state—one is currently open in Bellmawr. Another location is also proposed in Mount Laurel.

“The township is excited,” said township administrator Michael Theokas. “Any time we get a chance for improvements on our primary commercial corridor (Route 130) it is a positive. Curaleaf is a national company that will be making significant site improvements and building improvements on this location. They will be providing a service to many who need this prescription medication.”

The company hopes the two new locations will offset traffic at the Bellmawr site, which is currently experiencing high demand—it’s one of nine in the state.

The dispensary is planned for the Stony Brook Sew and Vac site. The business will relocate, though a construction start date has not yet been set. Opening is projected for sometime in 2021.

The plan calls for a single-level, 9,546 sq. ft. structure. Access to the building will be provided through two existing driveways along Route 130 and Route 206. According to Curaleaf’s application, the facility will operate 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. It calls for 40 total employees and 106 parking spaces, as well as two to three delivery vans that will operate out of a dedicated loading site at the rear of the building.

The dispensary will be a welcome addition for some residents. One township native said during a recent planning board meeting that she often has to travel several hours to get cannabis that she uses to treat a neurological condition. This location, she said, will be much more convenient.

Curaleaf was founded in Massachusetts in 2010 and currently has 93 stores, 22 cultivation sites and 350,000 registered patients across the country. Its focus is curated and personalized treatment through a variety of strains, terpenes, delivery methods, dosages, cannabinoids and ratios. The majority of its dispensaries are medical-only.

“Lots of dispensaries just focus on cannabis,” says the company’s website. “At Curaleaf, we focus on your relationship with cannabis. We value your history with it—or lack thereof—and your feelings towards this ancient plant that’s brought us together. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more—you can ask us anything.”

Curaleaf is the world’s largest cannabis company by revenue and is currently located in 23 states. It has partnered with organizations like the Veterans Cannabis Project, and it focuses on diversity, equity, inclusion, social equity and sustainability. The company aims to adapt to the constantly evolving nature of cannabis consumption across the country—New Jersey residents voted to legalize mariuana statewide in November.

Curaleaf’s rapid expansion makes it the kind of company that the township appreciates coming to Bordentown, Theokas said, and officials are looking forward to its opening.

“Any time a national company chooses Bordentown Township, it is a positive,” he said. “We have seen several large companies in the last year alone (such as Tractor Supply, Capital Health, Rothman Institute, for example) that have opened or chosen Bordentown to locate their businesses. That is a great sign for the township. We have a great deal of optimism for growth in our commercial corridor, and having a company like Curaleaf join our business community is a great example of that.”