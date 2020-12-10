Community News Service has an immediate opening for a full-time Advertising Sales Representative covering the Greater Princeton territory!

The right candidate will be a highly organized, collaborative and creative closer who thrives in a deadline-driven sales environment. They will have the ability to:

Build genuine customer relationships by actively listening to the clients’ needs

Design unique print and digital strategies to promote business growth

Use their passion to succeed in generating new sales

The position requires:

Motivated, friendly, dependable and trustworthy personality

Valid driver license and clean driving record

Ability to close sales and meet revenue projections

Proficiency with technology

Must love sales! (media sales experience a plus)

Interested in joining a leading media company that provides the opportunity for personal and professional growth? Send your resume to:

Thomas Fritts, director of advertising

Community News Service

tfritts@communitynews.org.

Benefits include salary, bonuses, 401K, health contribution.

Community News Service, LLC publishes 10 community newspapers and magazines in the Greater Mercer County area: the Hamilton Post, the Ewing Observer, the Trenton Downtowner, the Lawrence Gazette, the Robbinsville Advance, the Hopewell Express, the Princeton Echo, the Bordentown Current, the West Windsor-Plainsboro News and U.S. 1, the weekly business and entertainment newspaper.