Community News Service has an immediate opening for a full-time Advertising Sales Representative covering the Greater Princeton territory!
The right candidate will be a highly organized, collaborative and creative closer who thrives in a deadline-driven sales environment. They will have the ability to:
- Build genuine customer relationships by actively listening to the clients’ needs
- Design unique print and digital strategies to promote business growth
- Use their passion to succeed in generating new sales
The position requires:
- Motivated, friendly, dependable and trustworthy personality
- Valid driver license and clean driving record
- Ability to close sales and meet revenue projections
- Proficiency with technology
- Must love sales! (media sales experience a plus)
Interested in joining a leading media company that provides the opportunity for personal and professional growth? Send your resume to:
Thomas Fritts, director of advertising
Community News Service
tfritts@communitynews.org.
Benefits include salary, bonuses, 401K, health contribution.
Community News Service, LLC publishes 10 community newspapers and magazines in the Greater Mercer County area: the Hamilton Post, the Ewing Observer, the Trenton Downtowner, the Lawrence Gazette, the Robbinsville Advance, the Hopewell Express, the Princeton Echo, the Bordentown Current, the West Windsor-Plainsboro News and U.S. 1, the weekly business and entertainment newspaper.