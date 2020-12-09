The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature

As part of its commitment to providing leading-edge care, Capital Health has announced the launch of its comprehensive, state-of-the-art Lung Center located at Capital Health Medical Center — Hopewell. The program is designed to address the need for integrated, comprehensive lung services in the region.

“The launch of the Lung Center is an another example of Capital Health’s commitment to providing the highest level of specialized care,” said Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health. “We are delivering extraordinary, patient-centered care for a broader range of patients and lung conditions — from asthma to COPD, emphysema, pulmonary hypertension, tumors and lung cancers. The Lung Center also gives patients access to a range of specialists with significant experience an extensive training with the most advanced medical diagnostic tools and technology.”

As co-leads in the development of Lung Center, Dr. Diana Kolman, director of Interventional Pulmonology, and Dr. Africa Wallace, director of Thoracic Surgery, share a common goal — to identify and treat potentially life-threatening lung conditions early, when they are most treatable.

“We know that getting a fast and accurate diagnosis of a particular condition and receiving timely treatment can be critical, especially when it comes to cancer,” said Dr. Wallace.

Comprehensive care at the Lung Center includes a multidisciplinary team of experts focused on each patient and their particular condition. The team includes physicians from surgery, pulmonology, radiation oncology, and medical oncology as well as nurse practitioners, clinical researchers, and support staff.

“Our goal is to provide the most effective treatment pathway with a holistic, integrated approach in order to achieve the best possible outcome,” said Dr. Kolman.

The Lung Center offers a full range of lung disease care, including lung cancer screenings, a lung nodule clinic, thoracic surgery, interventional pulmonology, pulmonary rehabilitation, and smoking cessation.

To learn more about Capital Health’s Lung Center, visit capitalhealth.org/lung. To schedule an appointment or for more information on the Lung Cancer CT Screening, lung nodule clinic, pulmonary rehabilitation, or smoking cessation, call (844) 303-5864.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kolman, call (609) 815-7390. For an appointment with Dr. Wallace, call (609) 537-6000.