HomeFront will welcome community members to stop by 31 W. Broad St. in Hopewell to donate nonperishable food, personal hygiene items, diapers, baby wipes and adult or children’s art supplies for local families in need.

Representatives from HomeFront will be on site to share information about the current hunger and homelessness situation locally, and how to get involved to help.

The donation center will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 18, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-13 and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20.

HomeFront reports that it has been distributing twice the amount of food and essentials to local families in need than in a typical year, and six times the amount of diapers and wipes.

HomeFront works to break the cycle of poverty in Central NJ, by harnessing the caring of the community. The nonprofit’s mission is to ease the immediate pain of homelessness and provide local families in need with all the tools and essentials necessary to become self-sufficient.

HomeFront offers a comprehensive service model of over 30 programs including temporary shelter, housing assistance, education, job training and placement, children’s programs and more. Every night HomeFront provides a safe place to sleep for more than 500 community members, most of them children.

During the pandemic, HomeFront reports providing 378,500 meals to our local neighbors in need.