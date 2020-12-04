The West Windsor Farmers Market’s winter season begins Saturday, Dec. 5 and runs every first and third Saturday until the end of April in the parking lot of MarketFair in West Windsor.

Market hours are 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.

The market will feature fresh produce, sustainably caught coastal seafood, mushrooms, farm fresh eggs, alpaca fiber wear, artisan cheese, fresh pasta and sauces, raw honey, soups and chili, pastured meats and poultry, vegan chocolates, locally grown oats, fresh poultry and pastured meats, and gluten-free baked goods.

Market organizers said they are striving to provide safe and comfortable shopping experience by including a mask/face covering requirement for everyone on site, hand washing/sanitation stations, and pre-ordering options.

“While we loved holding the markets indoors at MarketFair last season, we all feel much more comfortable being outdoors,” market manager Chris Cirkus says. “With a new layout, wonderful farms, and a few new vendors, we look to continue to create a community feel among fresh fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, seafood, sauces, eggs, oats, pasta and more.”

MarketFair is located at 3535 Route 1 in West Windsor. The outdoor market series will be held on the Meadow Road side of the mall’s parking lot. Market dates are Dec. 5 and 19, Jan. 2 and 16, Feb. 6 and 20, March 6 and 20 and April 3 and 17.

The WWCFM accepts SNAP/EBT and offers matching incentives towards fruit and vegetable

purchases (up to $20 per market day).

For more information, go online at wwcfm.org or call (609) 933-4452.