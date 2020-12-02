The County of Mercer and the Mercer County Park Commission have completed the acquisition of the Hopewell Valley Golf Club. This 186-acre, 18-hole course includes a clubhouse, ballroom and pro shop along with additional offerings and amenities that will be a first for the park commission.

Hopewell Valley Golf Club, located on 114 Hopewell-Pennington Road in Hopewell, will become the fifth golf course to be operated by the Mercer County Park Commission. The others are Mountain View Golf Club in Ewing, Princeton Country Club in West Windsor, and Mercer Oaks East and West courses, located together in Mercer County Park.

The formerly private golf club opened in 1927 with a course designed by Thomas Winton. The clubhouse features a patio overlooking the 18th green, indoor dining and a full-service bar, which will be open to the public once the facility is operational.

“This latest acquisition furthers our commitment to protect Mercer County open space, and successes on this scale are the result of years of behind-the-scenes collaborative efforts of our planning department, led by director Leslie Floyd, and the Mercer County Park Commission, led by executive director Aaron T. Watson,” said Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes in a media release. “This investment will offer the public a new active recreation destination in a section of the county known for its passive parks.”

Visitors will also have the option to play tennis at the facility with the addition of three Har-Tru outdoor tennis courts and three platform tennis courts. In a first for the park commission, the club also has a pool, which the county says will be open in the summer months.

“The addition of a pool gives us the opportunity to provide something new and exciting in the county, and opens the door to new programs and events at this location,” Watson said in the release.

Hopewell Valley Golf Club, located on Pennington-Hopewell Road, is currently closed to the public. Over the winter months the property will remain closed as employees and contractors begin work on the buildings, greens and courts. The park commission anticipates opening the facility in spring 2021 for golf, food and beverage. Tennis courts and the pool will be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Currently, most, but not all, county parks and facilities are open in accordance with Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order. The county says that given the restrictions of Covid-19, some of the offerings listed at the Hopewell Valley Golf Club may be altered with state requirements, social distancing guidelines and capacity limitations.