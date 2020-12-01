Want to own a piece of public art? Now’s your chance.

As part of the Hopewell Valley Arts Council’s community art project and exhibition, ArtSpires consisting of 63 colorful sculptures — have popped up in 19 clusters this fall throughout Hopewell Valley. These unique pieces have been created by local artists and community members.

The spires are being auctioned to the public to benefit the artists and the HV Arts Council through Dec. 19. Visit hvartscouncil.org/artspires for auction details, exhibition photos, and to download the ArtSpires map. You can place auction bids by scanning the QR next to each work of art.

Art spires are milled from American ash wood felled by Hopewell Township Public Works and transformed into art. The ArtSpires project commemorates the loss of native ash trees to the emerald ash borer beetle as part of the organization’s ongoing initiative, “Out of the Ashes: Art Emerging from Fallen Trees.”

Artists Robin Wolf and Palmer Uhl said they were honored to produce an art spire from a fallen ash tree. Their spire and dozens more will be available for public purchase via online auction that started on Nov. 19. The auction will close on Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. with a live online event featuring trivia and a sing-a-long.

The arts spires will remain on display until April 2021 to provide community viewing through the winter and spring months. Spires will be delivered to their new owners in the late spring.

Organizers say proceeds from the auction will benefit the individual artists and support the mission of the Hopewell Valley Arts Council to increase art awareness and appreciation in the greater Hopewell Valley.

“We have watched sadly as the ash trees have been silently invaded by the emerald ash borer. We have tried to save a few ourselves, hoping to reverse the damage. Some have survived. Others have been able to hang in there for a few more years. And some have fallen. Whatever their end, their testimony is inspiring as they don’t seem to give up easily,” said artist Deborah Allen, who created a spire named “Beauty.”