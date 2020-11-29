The Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space board of trustees is has announced the addition of its newest member, Jaquan Levons of Titusville.

Levons has worked at Bristol Myers Squibb for 17 years, and is currently a principal scientist leading a team focused on exploring how digital technology can be applied to tomorrow’s drug products. He received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Princeton University and holds several formulation patents in drug product development.

“Working with FoHVOS is a great opportunity to perpetuate the great work preserving the lands in our area, to be an example to others in my community of the relevance to people of color, and to highlight excellent spaces for kids and families of color to come together and embrace our outdoor spaces,” Levons says.

Levons serves as an elder at Central-A Christ Centered Church, and was the most recent Director of Men’s Ministry. He lives near the FoHVOS headquarters atop Baldpate mountain, and his kids have attended the camps that share the location.

FoHVOS is a nonprofit land trust that is dedicated to preserving Hopewell Valley through open space and farmland preservation, and natural resource protection. FoHVOS has partnered with private landowners, government and nonprofit organizations to preserve over 7,800 acres.

To volunteer, donate, or learn more about FoHVOS preserves and programs, visit the website or call (609) 730-1560.