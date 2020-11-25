As arts organizations feel the financial strain of prolonged closures and limited operations due to COVID-19, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts has announced $16.3 million in grants awarded for the 2021 fiscal year.

Trenton-based organizations awarded grants include Artworks Trenton, $14,850; Boheme Opera Company, $15,450; Mercer County Cultural & Heritage Commission Senior Citizen Art Show, $30,000, and Local Arts Program, $101,280; Passage Theatre Company, $22,092; and Trenton Circus Squad, $25,764.

Also in Trenton, The Children’s Home Society of New Jersey received $19,007 in general support as well as $17,800 for its TEDI Arts Education Special Initiatives.

“The situation is dire for many, and we are grateful to Governor (Phil) Murphy and the legislature for recognizing the need for robust public support of the arts right now,” Council Chair Elizabeth Mattson said in a statement announcing the grants.

“We’re witnessing some of the most innovative and successful adaptations of artistic engagement — necessitated by crisis and fueled by skill and passion. But passion doesn’t keep the lights on or put food on the table. New Jersey’s creative industries are at risk.”