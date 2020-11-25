John Stetzick, his brother-in-law Alex Mendez and cousin Jesus Calderon wanted to give back this holiday season. So they decided to do what they do best: feed the community.

The trio owns L.A’s Frontera in Trenton, where they serve hot and cold food, Spanish food, soul food, cheesesteaks, burgers and other corner store-type menu items. On Thanksgiving day, the store will be distributing free platters to those in need starting at 1 p.m. It will go until the last person is served.

“No one will be turned away,” Stetzick said.

The event drew some attention on social media recently, and Stetzick said the response was overwhelming. People started calling and texting him, asking what was needed. Friends showed up to his house with donations—water, pies, cookies, side dishes and even full turkeys. The store also received close to $1,000 in monetary donations.

“It has been overwhelming and does show you people do still care in this world,” Stetzick said. “The donations have been unbelievable. To be able to bring some positivity to a city that is so often surrounded by negativity is so important to us. If not for one day.”

La’s Frontera is located at 236 South Clinton Ave., Trenton. More information can be found on the store’s Facebook page.