Two separate casts from Hopewell Valley Central High School are performing The Importance of Being Earnest Nov. 13 and 14. A link to the production can be found on YouTube.

Hopewell Valley is always innovating to keep their students learning and engaged during the pandemic, the arts faculty has found ways to create performances outside of the theater. Students were asked to record their performances individually to create a theatrical experience for the audience to enjoy from the comforts of their own homes.