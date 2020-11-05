Mercer County is tabulating 2020 general election results as of Nov. 3. This post will be updated as winners become clear. These results are not official and are accurate as of Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:31 a.m.

***

Hamilton Township

One seat is open on the Hamilton Township Council, and Democrat Charles F. “Chuddy” Whalen leads Republican David Maher and Edward “Ed the Barber” Stackhouse. Whalen received 20,496 votes (55.11%), Maher 14,295 (38.44%) and Stackhouse 2,378 (6.39%).

Whalen has served on council since January 2020 and is a past member of the township planning and zoning board. He graduated from Steinert High School in 1977, as well as from the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 9 Apprenticeship Program. He is currently the assistant business manager at Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 9, chairman of the Local 9 health and welfare fund, treasurer of the Mercer/Burlington Building Trades Council, treasurer of the New Jersey State Pipe Trades Council, Treasurer of the Mechanical Allied Crafts Council of New Jersey and vice president of the Mercer County Central Labor Council.

Four candidates also vied for three spots on the Hamilton Township Board of Education: Liam Z. Gonzales, Christina Vassiliou Harvey, Susan Lombardo and Janna Sheiman. Lombardo, Vassiliou Harvey and Gonzales are all poised to win their seats, with 21,277, 18,595 and 18,514 votes each, respectively.

Both Gonzales and Lombardo are incumbents—Gonzales has served since July, and Lombardo, the current board president, has served since May 2014. Gonzales is a special education teacher and lacrosse coach in the Ewing school district. He earned bachelor’s degrees in history and secondary education from The College of New Jersey. Lombardo works as an administrative analyst for the State Department of Human Services’ Medicaid Division. Vassiliou Harvey is a Girl Scout Troop leader, a member of the Langtree PTA, a member of the Daughters of Penelope, a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association and American Bar Association and a founding board member of Community Justice Center, a non-profit organization. She has a bachelor’s degree from Douglass College, Rutgers University, and a juris doctorate from Rutgers School of Law–Newark.

Robbinsville Township

Maxine Fox, Scott Veisz and Richard Young are poised to take three seats on the Robbinsville Township Board of Education. Longtime member Sharon DeVito did not win her reelection bid. Veisz led the way with 4,159 votes. Young, Fox and DeVito followed with 4,029, 3,981 and 2,580, respectively.

Fox previously served on the board from 2005 to 2009. She earned a bachelor’s degree in science from Rutgers University and has a K-12 science teaching certification. She works as a scientific writer for a major pharmaceutical company and owns Canine Services LLC. Veisz has been a member of the board since 2018 and currently works in risk management. He has volunteered, coached and managed at Robbinsville Little League for 14 years, serving as vice president of softball, a player agent and on the field and grounds committee. Young has served two terms on the school board and works for Verizon. He volunteers at St. Gregory the Great Church and has served on the Robbinsville Planning Board and Economic Advisory Committee. He has also coached, managed and volunteered for Robbinsville’s youth sports leagues.