Bordentown City Hall has reopened to the public after closing earlier this year due to COVID-19. The change was put into effect Nov. 2. City Hall was officially closed to residents March 17.

Face coverings are required to enter the building. Masks will be provided to those who do not have them. Hands-free sanitizing stations have been installed and should be used before entering the building and any offices inside. Social distancing measures will be enforced.

If you have been exposed to someone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or if you are experiencing symptoms, do not visit City Hall.

Residents can utilize the front door mail slot and city website for tax and water payments and other drop-offs. To make other arrangements or for additional accommodations, call Bordentown City Hall at (609) 298-0604. City Hall is located at 324 Farnsworth Ave.