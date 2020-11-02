The Knights of Columbus Lawrence Council No. 7000 is conducting its annual Send a Hero Home fundraiser during November and December, with the goal of purchasing bus, train or airline tickets to send active military personnel home for the holidays.

It’s the organization’s seventh year doing the fundraiser, with more than $260,000 raised in that time. In 2013, Lawrence Council No. 7000 purchased arrangements for 11 people. Last year, that number grew to 224. Several recipients said the donation allowed them to be home for Christmas for the first time in many years, the council said.

The program is mostly for junior enlisted members with a rank no higher than E3, with a focus on those stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. The Knights of Columbus works with base chaplains to identify recipients.

The average ticket price purchased by the Knights of Columbus is $500, but donations in any amount are welcomed.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Lou Peoples at (609) 240-7991 or send a check payable to “K of C Council #7000” with “Send a Hero Home” in the memo line to K of C Lawrence Council #7000, PO Box 6425, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.