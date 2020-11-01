The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature

Capital Health — Behavioral Health Specialists, part of Capital Health Medical Group, is now scheduling appointments at a new office location at 1 Third Street, Bordentown, New Jersey 08505 (just off Park Street). Current and new patients can now see Drs. Christi Weston and Arvind Bhasker, as well as licensed clinical social workers Kristin Cardona-Coccia and Chelsea Hoagland, at the new secondary location. The phone number is 609.689.5725 and office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“During these unprecedented times, many people are facing a variety of mental health challenges,” said Dr. Christi Weston, medical director of Capital Health – Behavioral Health Specialists. “We’re happy to expand our presence in Burlington County and make access to this important area of specialization more convenient to those who need it most in that part of Capital Health’s service area.”

As part of Capital Health’s expansion into Burlington County, construction of its multi-specialty Capital Health — Bordentown facility is nearing completion. Capital Health — Behavioral Health Specialists will eventually relocate to this new, state-of-the art building, which is currently home to Capital Health Primary Care — Bordentown and specialists from Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

According to the National Institutes for Health, more than 44 million adults in the United States are living with a mental health issue, yet less than half of them receive treatment. Addressing the need for behavioral health services in our community, the team at Capital Health Behavioral Health Specialists provides compassionate psychiatric care and counseling services in a warm, calming environment. The team of highly skilled psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists and advanced practice clinicians use innovative treatment modalities to help people overcome obstacles and lead healthier, happier lives. They diagnose and treat a broad range of behavioral health conditions and offer a variety of psychotherapy groups that provide safe, comfortable and non-judgmental spaces to help people connect with others who share similar struggles and together learn skills to improve their lives.

To schedule an appointment with a Capital Health — Behavioral Health Specialists provider at their Hamilton or Bordentown locations, call (609) 689-5725 or visit capitalhealth.org/behavioralhealth for more information.