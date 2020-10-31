On Oct. 1, Brian Raike of Ewing was promoted to the rank of major in the United States Marine Corps in a ceremony that took place on the Port Hueneme Pier in Port Hueneme, California.

Raike is a 2004 graduate of Ewing High School and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he received his undergraduate degree. Raike went on to receive a master of science degree in strategic intelligence. He is currently serving as an active duty Marine infantry officer at Port Hueneme, where he lives with his wife Susan and son Pierson.

Raike has served as a platoon commander, company executive officer, company commander, and staff planner. In his military career, Raike has also worked at Officer Candidate School as an instructor and has deployed to Afghanistan and the Indo-PACOM theater.

Raike’s family resides in Ewing. His father, Richard Raike, his step-mother and step-brother were in attendance to see Brian advance to the rank of major.