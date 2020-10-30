The Trenton Housing Authority held an Oct. 15 ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Turner Pointe, a new affordable family rental community located in North Trenton.

The first residents to occupy apartment homes in Turner Pointe were expected to move in around November 1.

Turner Pointe is a joint venture between the Trenton Housing Authority and Conifer Realty. Turner Pointe represents the redevelopment of the former George W. Page Home complex, which was built in 1954 and had been vacant for several years.

The redevelopment plan included the demolition of the old buildings and the new construction of 77 townhome-style apartments that include modern amenities with energy-efficient appliances.

The THA Board of Commissioners selected the name Turner Pointe in honor of Senator Shirley K. Turner, the first woman and first African American to be elected as Senate President Pro Tempore.

Each apartment home includes a full kitchen with energy-star-rated appliances, living and dining area, full bath, large bedrooms, and closet and cabinet space.

The entire community utilizes energy-efficient heating and cooling systems that meet the Energy Star Program and Enterprise Green Requirements. Other amenities include a smart-card laundry center, fitness room, and community room.

Applications are still being accepted for Turner Pointe apartment units.

For more information: (609) 278-5000.