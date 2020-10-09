Hamilton Township lost one of its truly great athletic icons on Oct. 9, when Chuck Giambelluca passed away of COVID-19 at age 77.

“He was a local legend,” said Hamilton Post 31 American Legion coach Rick Freeman, who is also the president of the Mercer County American Legion League.

A 1961 Steinert High graduate who was inducted into the school’s first Athletic Hall of Fame class, Giambelluca was widely known for his role with Broad Street Park Post 313.

He became the BSP manager in 1971 and held that role until 2005, winning a state championship and five league titles. Upon stepping down, he took over as the team’s general manager.

He was also famous for his sporting goods store, Mercer Locker Room.

“He was our longest serving member ever,” said Freeman, who managed head to head against Giambelluca for nearly 30 years. “He lasted almost 50 years. With that experience comes wisdom. A lot of guys leaned on him, not just for coaching acumen but for things that happened in the league. He was a trusted advisor for so many guys.”

Giambelluca was not only popular on the field, but off of it, as well. He was a regular at Fred & Pete’s Deli, holding court there nearly every weekday morning at breakfast. His sense of humor was sharp and his willingness to aid young men was unwavering.

“I always enjoyed competing against him,” Freeman said. “His kids always played hard. His kids never took a day off and that shows what respect they had for him.”

Ironically, Fred & Pete’s also briefly closed down this year, leaving the township short of two local legends.

“It’s pretty amazing, isn’t it?” Freeman said.

Arrangements have not been made, but will be added to this story when they are available. An expanded version will appear in the November Hamilton Post.