The Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey has named Stark and Stark its 2020 Law Firm of the Year.

Stark and Stark received the award during the HBA-NJ’s 39th Annual Scholarship Gala and Awards Dinner, which was held virtually on Sept. 30. Stark and Stark associate Alex Fajardo accepted the award on behalf of the firm.

The Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey’s Law Firm of the Year Award is intended to recognize a law firm for showing a genuine commitment to both diversity and the mission of the HBA-NJ. Recipients of this award are said to be proven advocates of diversity and inclusion and promoters of a more inclusive legal community.

The Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey is a statewide organization with the aim of representing the interests of attorneys, judges, law professors and law students who share a common interest in resolving the issues affecting Hispanics within the legal community.

The Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey had this to say about the Lawrence-based law firm: “Stark and Stark has been an Amigo Annual Sponsor of the HBA-NJ for several years and has consistently supported its mission and goals. Due to the generosity and support of Stark and Stark, the HBA-NJ has been able to continue to hold important programs and initiatives that advance and foster the development and growth of Latinxs in the legal profession consistent with our mission and this year’s theme: Rise Up — Engage, Empower, Educate.”

Michael Donahue, Stark and Stark’s managing shareholder, said in a media release that the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey is a vital part of the fabric of New Jersey’s legal community. “The HBA-NJ’s dedication to building our community through educational scholarships is extremely commendable,” he said. “We applaud their hard work and look forward to more opportunities to support one another. We at Stark and Stark are honored and humbled to receive this award and recognition.”