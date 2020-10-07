The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature

In August, Capital Health Medical Center—Hopewell was designated a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation.

The Center of Excellence accreditation distinguishes Capital Health as having met rigorous, internationally recognized standards in providing the safest, highest quality of care and surgical capabilities.

“Capital Health’s designation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery affirms our commitment of providing patients along the Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York corridor with access to the most advanced medical technologies, expert physicians, and world-class, patient care close to home,” said Dr. Cataldo Doria, medical director of the Capital Health Cancer Center and physician director of the Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.

Robotic-assisted surgery — sometimes referred to as high-precision surgery — may be an option to traditional surgery. Considered minimally invasive, robotic-assisted surgery is known for its many benefits including smaller incisions, lower risk of infection, less pain, and faster recoveries.

It can be used to as a treatment for many cancers, including colon, gynecologic, head and neck, liver, lung, prostate, pancreatic cancers.

Under the direction of Dr. Doria, expertise within the hospital’s robotic surgery program has grown dramatically. In 2019, Capital Health’s surgeons performed more than 550 robotic surgery cases, making it the leading hospital in the country for single robot cases.

The surgical team has also expanded to include surgeons with highly specialized expertise including Dr. Ashlee Godshalk Ruggles (colorectal surgeon), Dr. Eric Mayer (director or urologic robotic surgery, Capital Health — Urology Specialists), Dr. Joyce Varughese (medical director, Gynecologic Oncology), and Dr. Africa F. Wallace (director of thoracic surgery).

As part of Capital Health’s commitment to provide the highest level of quality care and expertise, it recently invested in a dual console for its da Vinci surgical platform to provide for a wider range of surgeries and its growing roster of surgeons with minimally invasive surgical experience. The dual console also enables a second surgeon to assist in surgeries and serves as a conduit for future surgical training.

To learn more Capital Health’s Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, visit capitalhealth.org.