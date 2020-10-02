A bench in honor of dentist Marvin Chamlin has been erected at the Hamilton Dental Associates‘ Klockner Road location. Chamlin died on March 3.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, there will be a memorial ceremony of dedication. All are welcome to attend, and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Born in Bronx, New York, Dr. Chamlin was later a resident of Yardley for more than 50 years, and of Princeton for the last nine years of his life. He was a graduate of Rutgers University as well as Temple Dental School, and was a captain in the United States Air Force. He also was a longtime member of Greenacres Country Club.

Dr. Chamlin founded Dentistry for Children and Adolescents in 1965 on East State Street in Trenton. In the early 1970’s, Dr. Sidney Whitman joined him in practice.

In 1971, they moved the practice to 2929 Klockner Road, which later became Hamilton Dental Associates. Hamilton Dental Associates now has offices in Hamilton Township and Hopewell.

His colleagues say Dr. Chamlin was a warm, wonderful friend and a mentor to so many, but will be remembered most of all as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

They also say he was a humanitarian with a passion for the environment. He was responsible for rescuing the monkeys that can still be seen at the Klockner Road office.

Hamilton Dental Associates, 2929 Klockner Road Hamilton, NJ 08690.