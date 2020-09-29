Hopewell Valley Regional School District superintendent Thomas Smith sent an email to Toll Gate Grammar School families and staff on Monday night informing them that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 at the school.

Smith said the district believes the situation affects only Toll Gate and not the district’s other schools. Following district protocols, the school went to full-remote learning for all students today and will remain full-remote tomorrow, and the Hopewell Valley YMCA before-and-after care program at Toll Gate is canceled during that period for Toll Gate only.

No students or staff will be allowed in the building until Thursday, Oct. 1, and all other HVRSD schools have remained open.

Many districts in Mercer County opted to open the 2020-21 school year with full-remote instruction due to the pandemic, with plans to implement hybrid learning some time in October. Hopewell Valley bucked the trend by offering hybrid instruction from the start.