French teacher and crew coach Jack Schrupp is a new member of the staff at The Lawrenceville School. Originally from New Hampshire, Schrupp spent the last two years teaching and coaching at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

Earlier this year, Schrupp launched a small business called Drink Wholesome which, like Schrupp, now calls Mercer County home.

What, in a nutshell, is Drink Wholesome?

Jack Schrupp: Drink Wholesome has taken a fundamentally different approach to protein powder by using only real food ingredients: ingredients you can pronounce and find in your kitchen. Our new vanilla protein powder, for example, is made with just 6 real foods: egg whites, coconut, chickpeas, vanilla, monk fruit, and sea salt.

If you know anything about protein powder, you know that this is a radical departure from the typical ingredient list. It is also probably the best tasting protein powder you have ever tried.

How did you come up with the idea?

JS: The idea for Drink Wholesome came to me a few years ago while ski racing for Williams College. I was looking for a tasty protein powder that was not full of added junk. To make a long story short, I could not find one, so I made my own.

Who is your typical customer?

JS: Our typical customer is someone who believes, like we do, that ingredients matter. If you like to know exactly what you are putting into your body, then Drink Wholesome is for you. We list our ingredients in a big, bold font on the front of the package.

Drink Wholesome is also perfect for someone who likes to buy their food locally.

Where and how is the product made?

JS: Drink Wholesome is manufactured in Southern Massachusetts. We work closely with a family owned organic granola facility to make all of our products by hand using real foods. What we end up with is minimally processed and additive free.

What’s next for Drink Wholesome?

JS: Drink Wholesome is excited to finally find a home here in Central New Jersey, where we hope to build a local community and collaborate with other businesses. We also hope to connect with more endurance athletes, so expect to find us at local sporting events as soon as it is safe.

How can I get some?

JS: You can order Drink Wholesome on our website. Our flavors are mocha, peanut butter coconut, peanut butter chocolate (vegan), matcha, and vanilla. We offer samples and free shipping on all orders. Drink Wholesome is dairy free. You can find us social media @drinkwholesome.