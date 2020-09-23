Sustainable Princeton, in partnership with NRG Energy, Inc. and Princeton Shopping Center, will present an outdoor “EVening” on Oct. 9 to explore several different electric vehicles (EVs) and e-bikes. The event will start at 4 p.m. and end at 7.

Attendees will be able to speak with dealers and owners and register to take an EV or e-bike for a test spin. Restaurants in the shopping center will be open with courtyard seating during and afterward.

Those interested in attending are asked to register for the free opportunity online at bit.ly/EVening. Princeton Shopping Center is located at 301 N. Harrison St., Princeton NJ 08540.