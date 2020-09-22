Mercer County clerk Paula Sollami Covello has been named the honorary chair of the 19th annual Womanspace Communities of Light.

Sollami Covello has been the co-chair and municipality coordinator for Communities of Light for many years.

The Communities of Light campaign commences every October in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness month. Womanspace encourage businesses, neighborhoods, and community organizations to purchase luminary kits, raise awareness of Womanspace’s services, and spread the message that “Peace Begins at Home.”

The campaign will culminate with a countywide luminary lighting on Dec. 7, which is meant to serve as a symbol of hope for those impacted by domestic and sexual violence in Mercer County.

For the health and safety of the community, there will be no physical launch event this year. Womanspace encourages anyone interested in participating in the event visit the organization’s website to learn more about becoming event sponsor, community coordinator or to buy luminary kits for one’s home or business.

Founded in 1977, Womanspace is an organization serving the greater Mercer County area and the state of New Jersey by providing services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault. Bilingual (English and Spanish) services and programs include 24/7 crisis intervention, safe, short-term emergency shelter, short and long-term transitional housing, individual counseling, therapeutic support groups, court advocacy, and the 24/7 crisis hotline (609) 394-9000.

Womanspace also operates the 24/7 New Jersey Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline, (800) 572-SAFE.