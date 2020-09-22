New York Women in Communications, an organization for female communications professionals, has awarded $62,500 in scholarships to 13 college women to support their education and career journeys. Among the recipients is one woman from Mercer County.

Each year, New York Women in Communications awards scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 to high school seniors, college and graduate students pursuing higher education studies in communications.

Elizabeth Sugar, a student at The College of New Jersey, is one of two people to win a Meredith Scholarship from NYWICI this term. Sugar is from Pennington.

Additionally, the organization offers professional development programs, including an annual Student Career Bootcamp for women beginning their careers. Pivot Development Grants are awarded to more seasoned NYWICI members, looking to advance their skills or make a career transition. To date, NYWICI has awarded more than $1.7 million in scholarship support to 344 women.

This year’s recipients are:

The Alumna Scholarship: Taffy Lashley, Rutgers University, Newark

The Carlozzi Family Scholarships: Victoria Giardina, The College of New Jersey, and Daejah Woolery, Fordham University

The Esperanza Scholarship: Yamila Frei, University of Pennsylvania

The Hearst Scholarship: Hailey Aldrich, Ithaca College

The Interpublic Group Scholarships: Gabriella Conway, Baruch College; Mehta Drashti, Hofstra University and Brooke Salamone, Pace University

The Kaplow Scholarship: Godlyse Mahungu, Rutgers University, Newark

The Ann Liguori Foundation Sports Media Scholarship: Anna Harris, Ithaca College

The Meredith Scholarships: Ellis Stewart, Pennsylvania State University and Elizabeth Sugar, The College of New Jersey

The Scholastic Scholarship: Amanda Gordon, New York University

This year’s scholarships will be presented at the 2020 Matrix Awards.

Founded in 1929, the not-for-profit New York Women in Communications has more than 2,500 members representing a variety of communications disciplines. NYWICI’s stated mission is to support women at all levels of their communications careers, to help define the future of communications and stay ahead of the industry’s ever-changing landscape.