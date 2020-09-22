The National Alliance on Mental Illness will welcome Mariel Hemingway as the keynote speaker at its 12th annual Harvest of Hope Wellness Conference from Oct. 4 through Oct. 8.

The conference, which will be presented online, is open to the public and aims to provide an educational, inspirational, and communal experience for individuals, families, and friends affected by mental illness.

Hemingway’s keynote address will be entitled Creating Mental Harmony in Times of Uncertainty. With seven suicides in her family, including those of her world-renowned grandfather Ernest and her supermodel sister Margaux, the actress has spent the last several years speaking as a mental health and wellness advocate.

During her keynote, she will explain how she focuses her energy on fighting stigma and achieving psychological wellbeing through a combination of technology and a holistic approach to living.

NAMI Mercer has been hosting Harvest of Hope during National Mental Illness Awareness Week since 2009. In the past, conference participants were able to attend two workshops after the keynote. Since Harvest of Hope at Home 2020 will be held virtually over five evenings, all registrants are invited to eight workshops.

Workshops include: An Update on the Medical Treatment of Psychiatric Disorders by Dr. Susan McElroy; Spirituality and Mental Wellness by Dr. Sonia Waters; Ask the Doctor by Dr. Mark Komrad; The Intersection of the Criminal Justice System and Individuals with Mental Health Treatment Needs by Dr. Joel Friedman; A Good Night’s Sleep for a Better Day’s Wake by Dr. Matthew Carter; and Loving Someone with Mental Illness by Diane Mintz.

On a lighter note, Chef Cristina Covello will offer a seasonal ingredient cooking demo, and Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre will present “The Flip Side: In Therapy,” a 30-minute comedy created especially for NAMI Mercer.

For more information and to register, call 609-799-8994. The registration fee of $10 enables online access to the keynote and all workshops (both live and recorded).