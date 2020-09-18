YWCA Princeton has announced that Jenn Johnston has joined the staff as director of development, effective Sept. 14.

Johnston has over 10 years of experience building and managing relationships, with the last three in fundraising leadership positions. Most recently, she served as the director of communications and development for Arm In Arm, a nonprofit connecting people with food, housing and job support.

Johnston, a resident of Ewing, has a bachelor’s degree in sociocultural anthropology with a background in women’s studies and religion from Boston University. She is also part of the Women in Development —Mercer County Board, a member of the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network, and a volunteer with Princeton Community Works.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jenn to our team during a time when our work is needed now more than ever,” says Tay Walker, Executive Director of YWCA Princeton. “We look forward to providing the Princeton community with our programs and services, and advancing our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women under Jenn’s leadership.”

As director of development, Johnston will lead YWCA Princeton’s fundraising efforts and steer marketing strategy. She will work in collaboration with YWCA Princeton’s board of directors to uphold organizational standards and goals, and advance the YWCA mission.

“In a time ripe with social upheaval and unrest, becoming part of the YW feels like a calling,” stated Johnston. “I am personally passionate about the YW’s mission work, and I feel grateful to join this global movement to create a better world for those most marginalized and least heard. It starts right here with you and with me. We are more powerful together, and that collective impact can make real, systemic change.”