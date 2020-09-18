A U.S. Department of Energy fellowship is supporting a former West Windsor Plainsboro High School South student’s graduate studies at Harvard University this fall.

Nishad Maskara, a former Plainsboro resident, is among the 5 percent of applicants chosen for the DOE Computational Science Graduate Fellowship.

Maskara, a 2015 graduate, is pursuing a doctoral degree in physics.

The fellowship, administered by the Krell Institute of Ames, Iowa, is supported by the DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration. Each year, the program chooses doctoral students whose education and research focus on using high-performance computers to solve complex science and engineering problems of national importance. Since it was launched in 1991, the DOE CSGF has supported more than 500 students at more than 70 universities.

DOE CSGF students receive full tuition and fees plus an annual stipend and academic allowance, renewable for up to four years. In return, recipients must complete courses in a scientific or engineering discipline plus computer science and applied mathematics. They also must invest three months in research at one of 21 DOE laboratories or sites across the country.

Maskara joins a group of 26 first-year fellows in 2020, bringing the total number of current DOE CSGF recipients to 95 students in 23 states.

The fellowship and related practicum experiences are effective workforce recruitment tools for the national laboratories. Nearly a quarter of all DOE CSGF alumni work or have worked at a DOE facility. Others pursue careers in academia, industry or government, where they introduce and advocate for computational science as a tool for discovery.

For more information on the DOE CSGF, contact the Krell Institute at (515) 956-3696 or visit www.krellinst.org/csgf.