Joining with thousands of organizations and volunteers across the country, the League of Women Voters of Lawrence Township, the NAACP of Trenton, and the Trenton Public Library will share a National Voter Registration Day event on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Volunteers will be in front of the historic Trenton Free Public Library at 120 Academy St. from 9 to 11 a.m. Members will answer questions from the public, provide 2020 fact sheets on how to vote by mail, assist voters and register new voters on paper and online.

This is an opportunity for Mercer County residents to find out more about how to vote in the 2020 presidential election. The Trenton Fire Department is collaborating in this nonpartisan event. For everyone’s safety, social distance rules will be followed.

Kate Schumacher, Lawrence member and LWVNJ board member says, “Whether you vote by mail or choose to use a provisional ballot, your voice and your vote have the potential to change history.”

Ellen Maak, co-chair for voter services of the Lawrence group, says, “Voting is such an awesome privilege — and it takes less than five minutes to register.”

National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their fundamental right to vote. Since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day in 2012, nearly 3 million Americans have registered on that day.

For more information, call (609) 301-0401.