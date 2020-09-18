The Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University will host former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman for a virtual conversation on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Whitman served as New Jersey’s 50th governor and later as the Environmental Protection Agency administrator under President George W. Bush.

“A Virtual Discussion with Christine Todd Whitman” will feature topics that include her recent role at the Democratic National Convention and her views on partisanship. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Christine Todd Whitman was the 50th Governor of the State of New Jersey, serving from 1994 until 2001. Her accomplishments included preserving a record amount of New Jersey land as permanent green space. She was EPA administrator from 2001 until 2003.

Today, she is the president of The Whitman Strategy Group, a consulting firm that specializes in energy and environmental issues.

A lifelong Republican, Whitman made news recently by endorsing Joe Biden for president and speaking at the Democratic National Convention to express her support. In her 2005 book, It’s My Party Too, Whitman argued that the spurning of moderate Republicans has kept the Republican Party from building a true voting majority.

Whitman’s appearance marks the fourth time a New Jersey governor will appear at a recent Rebovich event. Last year, the Institute hosted the state’s current governor, Phil Murphy, as well as former governors Jim McGreevey and Jim Florio.

The Rebovich Institute is dedicated to public service and scholarly analysis of government, public policy, campaigns and elections in New Jersey. It was founded in 2001 by the late Professor David Rebovich (1949–2007).

Today, the Rebovich Institute is a place where students can network, study and work to gain practical experience in New Jersey politics.

“A Virtual Discussion with Christine Todd Whitman” is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is requested by visiting rider.edu/events/governorwhitman.