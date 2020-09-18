Howell Farm’s 24th annual corn maze opens Saturday, Sept. 19, where visitors will search for map pieces and clues to complete a number of challenges throughout the 3-acre maze.

Maze-goers will need to find their way through a giant river and bridge cut through the corn, and move across the elevated Victory Bridge that leads the way out. The maze is a walk-on puzzle where participants will collect puzzle pieces to form a map of the maze.

Those who solve the map and game board featuring 10 of Mercer County’s historic bridges are eligible for bragging rights and a place on the maze’s big scoreboard. Other activities include a courtyard with food and games, a farm stand with pumpkins and fall decorations, and hayrides to the top of nearby Belle Mountain.

General admission is $10 for ages 10 and older, $8 for children ages 5-9 and free for children 4 and under. In September the hours of entry are noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

In October, entry hours are from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Fridays, noon until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon until 4 p.m. on Sundays. The maze is also open on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 12, from noon until 4 p.m. On all dates, the maze closes one hour after the latest entry time.

The maze is the annual fundraiser of the all-volunteer Friends of Howell Farm, a registered nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the maze are used to support the farm’s historic preservation projects and its educational programs for schools.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online at howellfarm.org. Tickets are available at the door, but attendance capacities are limited and a wait is possible on peak days and times.

Masks will be required in the courtyard and inside the maze when social distancing isn’t possible. All Mercer County Park Commission rules and regulations apply, as well as state requirements regarding COVID-19.

Howell Farm is owned by the County of Mercer and operated by the Mercer County Park Commission. Its corn maze is located on Valley Road one mile west of the farm, adjacent to the former Belle Mountain Ski Area (GPS address: 17 Valley Road, Hopewell Township, NJ 08530).

The farm’s Visitor Center and historic site are located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township. Public hours are listed on the farm’s website.

For more information, call the farm office at (609) 737-3299. On weekends, call (609) 397-2555.