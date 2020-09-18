With the 2020/21 school year now in full swing, Robert Colavita Jr. is serving as president-elect of the New Jersey Association of School Business Officials for the year.

As president-elect, Colavita is designated to succeed current executive committee president Philip Nisonoff in the next school year. Nisonoff is assistant superintendent of schools and business administrator and board secretary for the Emerson Board of Education.

Colavita is assistant superintendent for business and board secretary for the Hopewell Valley Regional School District. He joined HVRSD in 2002 as the assistant business administrator; he was promoted to business administrator/board secretary in 2007.

Colavita began his career in education as a teacher. He taught second-grade in the Flemington-Raritan Regional School District, then fourth-grade in the Bernards Township School District. As is often the case with school business administrators, Colavita also worked in the private sector as a corporate accountant for the Amerada Hess Corporation, then as a plant controller for Haagen-Dazs Corporation.

Colavita’s firsthand experiences and his penchant for connecting with colleagues make him an ideal leader for NJASBO. A member of NJASBO for nearly 20 years, Colavita has served in many leadership roles, including president of Mercer County ASBO, and as an NJASBO Trustee and a member of the Conference and Budget committees. He has been a frequent presenter and panelist at NJASBO and New Jersey School Boards Association workshops and conferences.

ASBO International has awarded Colavita its Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting seven times. The Recreation Foundation of Hopewell Valley recognized Colavita for his hard work and efforts in support of its mission to ensure a positive experience for everyone participating in youth sports in Hopewell Valley.

Colavita earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Educational Administration/School Business Administration from Rider University, as well as a Master of Arts in Teaching from The College of New Jersey.

A resident of Yardley, Pennsylvania, Colavita enjoys spending time with his family, including watching his children compete in sports and assisting his father in managing the family’s Christmas tree farm.