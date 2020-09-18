Terhune Orchards invites visitors to stop by the farm any weekend, Sept. 19 through Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Fall Family Fun Weekends full of apples, pumpkins, fall fun and fresh air.

New this season: All entry to farm on Cold Soil Road on weekends, including winery and farm store, must be purchased in advance with online timed admission tickets. Admission to Fall Family Fun Weekends is $10, ages 3 and up.

Visitors can experience old-fashioned farm fun during our Fall Family Fun Weekends. There will be live music every weekend with local bands set to perform from 12pm-4pm. Visitors can find their way out of the cornstalk maze and hay bale maze, or take a family stroll through the farm trail and sunflower trail.

Children can take pony rides, do rubber duck races, and play in hippity hop corral. There is a barnyard with animals and a tractor play area. And the Adventure Barn is full of life-sized interactive exhibits highlighting the life on the farm and the Garden State.

The pick-your-own pumpkin patch has colorful pumpkins in all sizes. Free pumpkin painting is available with the purchase of a 5-pound pumpkin or greater.

The Fall Food tent has picnic bags ready for hungry visitors. BBQ chicken, mac and cheese, homemade soup and chili with sides will all be ready to grab and go. Terhune will have its famous fresh-pressed apple cider and fresh apple cider donuts. as well as pie and caramel apples.

Terhune Winery is also open with plenty of open-air seating. General admission is required for the winery. Visitors can try pre-poured wine tasting flights or wine slushes. Terhune Orchards apple wine, made from apple cider, is a seasonal favorite. Light fare of cheese plates and chips and salsa bags will be available. Groups and tables are limited to 6 guests and have a 2-hour time limit. Masks required until seated at table.

The Terhune Orchard farm store has many varieties of apples fresh vegetables and herbs grown on the farm, as well as our cider donuts, apple cider and an array of fresh baked goods and treats.

Tickets are valid for 3 hours after entry to give everyone plenty of time to enjoy the farm. Masks are required on premise for all guests 3 years old and older. Pumpkins, food and pony rides are not included in admission.

Pick your own apples are available at the 27-acre 13 Van Kirk Road orchard from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The orchard produces 13 types of apples during the season. All of the trees are dwarf varieties—picking height for visitors of all ages. No admission ticket required for Pick Your Apple Orchard at 13 Van Kirk Rd. Guests 5 years old and older pre-pay for picking bags.

The farm store has open hours with no admission, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays from 9 to 10am and 4 to 6 p.m. The winery is open Friday from noon to 7 p.m. Phone: (609) 924-2310.