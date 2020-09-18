Back for its sixth year, the 2020 Amazing Pumpkin Carve can be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of your car.

Adapted to our socially-distanced times, this traditional family-friendly autumn celebration, presented by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council, will bring spectacular art and drive-thru Halloween fun to our local community from Wednesday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 11 at Woolsey Park in Hopewell Township.

Dozens of colossal pumpkins will be carved and electrified by many of the area’s most talented artists and displayed in a beautifully illuminated drive-thru. Dancing witches, creepy cats, and goopy ghouls are only a few of the cool creatures carved by artists in recent years.

“It’s been a challenge,” said Carol Lipson, HV Arts Council executive director, about staging the event this year. “But we know how much the community and our artists look forward to the Carve — it’s become a Hopewell Valley tradition. The drive-thru will provide a safe way to give families who have been quarantined during the pandemic a fun and happy memory from 2020.”

The Amazing Pumpkin Carve is much more than just amazing pumpkins. Pull up in your car and receive an event program, listen to live or DJ’ed music throughout the weekend, and even pop-out of your vehicle for a quick socially-distanced photo-op. Visitors will receive a free mini-pumpkin while supplies last, and popcorn and cider will be available for purchase.

“A drive-thru is a great idea. Kudos for carrying on and injecting some normalcy into these crazy times we’re in,” said returning pumpkin carver Patrick Pasquito.

This event is hosted by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council, a nonprofit organization. Organizers say ticket proceeds benefit artist-carvers’ honoraria fund other Hopewell Valley Arts Council arts-related programs.

Ticket prices are $25 per-vehicle up to six occupants, $40 per vehicle with more than six occupants, and $100 per bus.