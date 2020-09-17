The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature

Capital Health Medical Group recently welcomed Drs. William Torelli, Sehris Khawaja and Rishi Patel, fellowship trained rheumatologists, to its Capital Health – Rheumatology Specialists practice.

With this expansion, Capital Health continues to meet an important need for diagnosing and treating autoimmune conditions and diseases that affect the joints, muscles and bones that cause pain, swelling, stiffness, and deformity.

The new providers join Dr. Sajina Prabhakaran in the medical office building at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, located at Two Capital Way, Suite 550, Pennington NJ 08534. New offices will also open soon in Newtown, Pennsylvania and Bordentown.

“Rheumatology is a very complex area of specialization, and we’re pleased to have Dr. Khawaja, Dr. Patel and Dr. Torelli join our team,” said Dr. Joshua Eisenberg, chief medical officer of the Capital Health Medical Group. “Their training and experience add great depth to the services that are available at Capital Health – Rheumatology Specialists, and we’re pleased to offer the residents of our community a growing team of specialists to accurately diagnose these complicated conditions and develop personalized, treatment plans that are carefully coordinated with referring physicians.”

Dr. Torelli received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and completed his internal medicine residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania. He was fellowship trained in rheumatology, including training in musculoskeletal ultrasound, at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Dr. Torelli is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Osteopathic Association.

Dr. Patel received his medical degree at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and completed his internal medicine residency at Cooper University Hospital/Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden, New Jersey. He completed his rheumatology fellowship at North Shore-Long Island Jewish Medical Center, part of Northwell Health/Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University in Great Neck, New York. Fluent in English and Gujarati (and conversant in Hindi and Spanish), Dr. Patel is a member of the American College of Rheumatology and the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Khawaja received her medical degree at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She was fellowship trained in rheumatology at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., during which time she also provided care for patients at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Dr. Khawaja is a member of the American College of Rheumatology, American College of Physicians, and the Association of Women in Rheumatology.

Appointments with Dr. William Torelli, Dr. Sehris Khawaja, and Dr. Rishi Patel can be scheduled by calling (609) 303-4360. For more information, visit capitalrheumatology.org.

The team at Capital Health – Rheumatology Specialists treats conditions that include (but are not limited to) rheumatoid arthritis, gout, pseudogout, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, psoriatic arthritis, enteropathic arthritis, lupus, Sjogren’s syndrome, mixed connective tissue disease, vasculitis, and scleroderma. With cutting-edge testing and imaging technology conveniently available under one roof at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, the rheumatology team provides diagnoses and care plans tailored to each patient, which can include medication such as steroids, disease modifying agents, or biologics (genetically-engineered from human genes).

Other treatment options may include therapeutic ultrasound-guided joint aspirations and injections offered on an outpatient basis to help relieve pain and pressure. Through prescriptions and careful monitoring, the team at Capital Health – Rheumatology Specialists works with patients to reduce immune responsiveness, control the symptoms of their disease, and help prevent potential long-term complications.

Capital Health – Rheumatology Specialists is part of the larger Capital Health Medical Group, an extensive network of care with more than 400 primary and specialty care providers across three counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit capitalmedicalgroup.org.