This fall, colorful sculptures will pop up all around Hopewell Valley as part of ArtSpires, the newest community art project and exhibition by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council. The spires, creatively decorated by local artists and community members, will be installed in clusters at more than 20 locations throughout Hopewell Valley and will remain on display until spring 2021.

“Now, more than ever, there’s a need for connection,” said Carol Lipson, HV Arts Council executive director, “ArtSpires is a way for our community to be together while still being apart, to celebrate local artists’ talents, and to shed light on an environmental tragedy.”

Spy which spires are sprouting and where! A detailed map on the HV Arts Council website will be updated regularly revealing new installation locations. Each work of art will be installed with QR code signs for virtual access to information about artists and artwork. A Facebook live virtual ribbon cutting will be held on September 20 at 3 p.m. Plus, join the public online auction in November 2020 for a chance to own one with proceeds benefiting the individual artist and the HV Arts Council.

The ArtSpires project commemorates the loss of native ash trees from the harmful effects of the emerald ash borer beetle as part of the organization’s ongoing initiative “​Out of the Ashes: Art Emerging from Fallen Trees.” ArtSpires are milled from American ash wood felled by Hopewell Township and PSE&G and transformed, by the HV Arts Council, into art.

Local Hopewell Township artist and HV Arts Council member Sheetu Batra shared her experience with ArtSpires. “We are so thankful to the Hopewell Art Council for running the ArtSpires project. Art is as essential as food and water during these crazy COVID times. This surely helped get the creative juices flowing for the entire family,” Batra said.

HVAC sends special thanks to Delis Landscaping, Shier Tree Expert, and Dudes with a Truck for their contributions, including spire installation and wood transportation.