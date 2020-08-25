Ewing’s second annual All Around Town Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt is now is the planning stages.

Last year, residents had to figure out ‘Ewing-centric’ clues in order to locate, or hunt, these ‘scary invaders’ down. This year, participants will also get to vote for their favorites.

The inaugural event featured 34 scarecrows and almost 80 individuals and groups on the hunt for them. Organizers are expanding options for participation this year, as well as offering cash prizes to sweeten the fun.

The event is a collaboration among Mayor Bert Steinmann, the Ewing Green Team, Ewing Arts Commission and Art Has No Boundaries. Participants can be scarecrow builders, scarecrow hunters or both. Register by Sept. 10 to build a scarecrow to display from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29.

Ewing businesses, civic groups, organizations and schools are encouraged to create and display their very own scarecrows. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for masks and social distancing, the organizers say they welcome an opportunity for Ewing residents to experience some much needed fun while staying safe and healthy with an activity that lends itself to those requirements.

There are no restrictions on scarecrow designs except that they should be family-friendly; however, the Green Team says that it is hoping to see lots of recycling and upcycling in the designs, and one of the will be based on the inspired use of recycled materials.

Hunt ballots will be available by Oct 1 and must be submitted by the end of the day on the 29th. The drawing will take place and winners will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 31 via Zoom.

The event is open to Ewing residents and workers only. To get further details on how you can create your very own scarecrow, join the hunt, and have a safe and great time in your own neighborhood, go to the Ewing Green Team’s website: ewinggreenteam.org/scarecrow.