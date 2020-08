Thirteen-year-old West Windsor resident Vyshakh Thejaswi summited California’s Mount Whitney on Aug. 9, after a grueling 22.5 mile hike with an overall elevation gain of 6,700 feet, reports his father, Thej Gurumurthy.

Mount Whitney, in the Sierra Nevadas, is the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States, with an elevation of 14,505 feet.

Thejaswi is a rising 8th grader at Grover Middle School.