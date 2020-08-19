Womanspace has announced that it has been evaluated by Charity Navigator through its Encompass Rating System and received a 100 out of 100 rating.

The Lawrence-based nonprofit organization serves the greater Mercer County area and the state of New Jersey by providing an array of emergency and follow-up services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Encompass Rating System is an evaluation tool used to analyze nonprofit performance based on four key indicators. More information about the Charity Navigator Encompass is available on their website. To read more about Charity Navigator’s evaluation of Womanspace, click here.

Founded in 1977, Womanspace is dedicated to improving the quality of life for domestic and sexual violence victims, survivors and their families. Bilingual services and programs include 24/7 crisis intervention, safe, short-term emergency shelter, short and long-term transitional housing, individual counseling and therapeutic support groups for adults and children, court advocacy and the 24/7 crisis hotline (609) 394-9000.

Womanspace also operates the 24/7 New Jersey Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline 800-572-SAFE. More information about Womanspace is online at womanspace.org.