The West Windsor Community Farmers Market has adapted shopping experiences to supporting local food while staying safe in an open air setting during the pandemic.

Market manager Chris Cirkus said the entrance and overall layout have been changed to allow for an appropriate amount of space between shoppers, vendors and farmers.

“Every single week, we hear from customers who are so grateful to purchase their fresh produce, meats, cheese, mushrooms, seafood, pickles, jams, sauces, eggs, oats, pasta, wine and more, directly from their farmers and artisan makers,” Cirkus said.

Masks are required for shoppers, vendors and farmers. Customers should enter the Vaughn lot through Alexander Road instead of the Vaughn Drive entrance. The market is still in the same location.

Market vendors and farmers offer fresh produce, sustainably caught coastal seafood, mushrooms, farm fresh eggs, Alpaca fiber wear, artisan cheese, breads, baked goods, local wine, fresh pasta and sauces, raw honey, soups, chili, pastured meats and poultry, vegan chocolate, flowers, teas, locally grown oats and more. Food trucks featuring crepes, breakfast hash, cold brew coffee, acai bowls and fresh juices are also available.

The West Windsor Community Farmers Market runs every Saturday, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking is free. The market accepts SNAP/EBT and offers matching incentives towards fruit and vegetable purchases, up to $20 per market day. Visit the market table for details.

For more information, visit the market’s website or call (609) 933-4452.