Plainsboro resident Christine He will be one of 21 women who are set to be honored at the 41st Annual Tribute to Women and Industry Awards Celebration, sponsored by YWCA Union County and scheduled to be held virtually on Sept. 10th.

He is the associate director of global microbiology, global quality and microbiology at Colgate-Palmolive Company, located in Piscataway.

He joined Colgate in 2001 in China as a plant microbiologist, and had taken different roles at the company in the years since. In January 2018, she became the head of global microbiology. He and her family moved to the U.S in 2018.

Today, He is responsible for the microbiological integrity of all Colgate products, working from development to implementation of microbiology strategy for both global technology centers and manufacturing sites. She is also responsible for developing the global microbiology groups in all Colgate locations.

He received the You Can Make a Difference Award in 2018 for the rapid testing project implemented in microbiology swab testing, which changed the testing from 4-5 days into 5 minutes. The overall efforts improved the current monitoring aspect of the corporate Cleaning & Sanitization program.

YWCA Union County’s Tribute to Women & Industry Award was created 41 years ago to honor women in executive, managerial, and other professional roles who have made significant contributions in their fields.

Organizers say that proceeds from the event will benefit the YWCA Union County, which aims to provide services throughout Union County for victims of domestic violence and their children, providing emergency shelter, housing, legal services, children’s services, counseling, advocacy, a family justice center and more.

More information on the 41st Annual TWIN Awards Celebration can be found online.